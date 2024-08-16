A takeout food outlet based in Douglas has added a new offering to its menu in memory of a man who died in a road crash last week.
MexiMann, which is based in the White Hoe industrial estate in Douglas, has created the ‘Nestaburger’ in memory of Nesta Haselden, the 21 year old from Peel who died on Douglas Road in the tragic collision.
The incident, which involved two vehicles and one motorbike, happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm on Wednesday, August 7.
Talking about the commemorative addition to its menu, a spokesperson from MexiMann said: ‘Having spoken to his family, we’ve decided to do this as a little tribute to something Nesta would have loved.
‘This is the Nestaburger. It consists of two steak patties cooked on the grill with cheese, two toasted brioche buns with extra cheese and homemade big mac sauce.
‘Each Nestaburger costs £10 and all proceeds will go to his family.
‘Come try it and celebrate the life of one of the most prolific burger eaters the island has ever seen!’
Earlier this week, Kingston Haselden, Nesta’s brother, posted an update on behalf of his parents.
It read: ‘We as a family want to take this time to say we are so grateful and thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards, kind words or donated to the fundraiser.
‘We have felt the love.
‘We are broken, we are numb, our boy has gone and we don't know what we are going to do.
‘But we have had to say something after seeing the love and support for Nesta.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’