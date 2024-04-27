Martin Conde Robert Moore admitted the offence, while three other matters of having no vehicle tax were also taken into consideration.
Magistrates also ordered the 45-year-old to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Moore has more than 30 previous convictions for similar offences, and on a previous occasion the prosecution applied for an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO), citing the ‘detrimental effect’ Moore’s parked vehicles were having on his neighbourhood, but the Deputy High Bailiff decided against issuing one.
Officers arrived and found that the car’s tax had expired in June 2023.
A fixed penalty notice, from July 15, was still attached to the vehicle.
The Citroen was subsequently seized.
On November 11, police found a further three vehicles belonging to Moore, with out of date tax discs.
He was interviewed and said that it had been an oversight.
Mr Kane said that all the tax had since been backdated and paid.
Moore opted to represent himself in court and said that there was nothing to add.
He agreed to pay the latest fine and costs within two months.
The defendant is also charged with having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and asked for an adjournment until May 2, to allow time to seek legal advice.