A teenager who assaulted two staff members while he was in juvenile custody has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison.
Taylor Jake Murphy is already serving a custodial sentence for previous offences.
He was previously being held at the Cronk Sollysh secure unit as he was 17, but has since been moved to the prison when he became 18 in March.
We previously reported that Murphy is currently serving a 28 month sentence, imposed January for drug-related offences.
On February 28, he was at the Cronk Sollysh secure unit when two members of staff opened the door of his room.
Murphy was said to have come out throwing numerous punches at one of them, then at the other when they had tried to intervene.
The teenager then started dancing from side to side in a fighting stance and shouting: ‘Come on then.’
On February 29, Murphy was in a communal room when he moved the TV so he could see it.
Staff moved it back so everyone could see it, which prompted Murphy to kick it and cause it to smash.
He was interviewed and said that he had recently changed medication, which had led to instability.
He said he was sorry for his actions and claimed he had been agitated because staff had been shining a light through his door every 15 minutes.
In court, Murphy, whose last address was given as Derby Road, Douglas, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one of property damage.
Defence advocate Jane Gray said that Murphy had been dealing with a change in his medication at the time of the offences at Cronk Sollysh.
Ms Gray asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas and said that he was sorry for his actions.
Magistrates sentenced the teenager to six weeks’ custody for each common assault and two weeks for the property damage, all to run consecutively to each other, but concurrently to his 28 month sentence previously imposed.