Last week Isle of Man Today and the Isle of Man Courier published a plea by local historian Peter Kelly for the World Manx Association to be saved from the possibility of it being wound up at an emergency general meeting the following day.
The plea was answered as many members turned up and it was a unanimous vote that the body, founded in 1911 by Richard Cain to make ‘home comers’ welcome, was to continue.
There were volunteers to fill the positions of officers and committee as all were standing down.
Elected as president was well known Elaine Christian MBE and former magistrate ; the new chairman is the former Mayor of Douglas David Christian MBE whilst the secretary is Elli Gawne (formerly Sewell) who is just retiring as a senior secretary with the Isle of Man Government.
The new treasurer is Christine Pain well known for her work with the Royal Manx Agricultural Society and the Motor Neurone Society.
There were volunteers for places on the committee so all looks well for the future.
Peter Kelly expressed his satisfaction and delight at the power of the press in bringing everyone to the rescue and also people turning up who wanted to join the association.
The next event for members takes place in Glen Falcon Glen alongside Broadway in Douglas on Friday May 5, at 2.30pm . This is when a garland is laid on the commemorative plaque to the Manx Poet T E Brown who was born on that day in 1830.
The plaque was commissioned by the World Manx Association and placed in the glen when the former Glen Falcon House was demolished by Douglas Corporation. It was unveiled by the Lieutenant Governor Sir Geoffrey Bromet on May 5,1952.