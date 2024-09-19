The annual Isle of Man Traditional Music Weekend starts today, Friday, September 20.
Events are taking place across the island over the course of the next few days, with a number of visiting musicians involved.
Things kick off this evening with a ‘welcome session’ at the Columba Club on Circular Road in Douglas. That goes under way at 8pm.
On Saturday there is various sessions throughout the day.
A tune workshop will be held at the Welbeck Hotel in Douglas between 11am and 12.30pm. This will also include a general session talk and set dancing.
Call 434078 to book a spot.
In the afternoon, several Douglas pubs will play host to sessions, with O’Donnell’s on Castle Street having music all day from 1pm.
Further sessions will take place at the Bridge on North Quay between 1 and 5pm and HOPS opposite O’Donnell’s at 4pm.
On Sunday musicians will gather at the Prospect pub from 1pm till late, while on Monday the ‘Survivors Session’ takes place at Quids Inn between 10.45am and 2pm.