Dogs can now travel with their very own Go Card.
Go Cards are Isle of Man Transport’s smart card ticketing product offering reduced fares making it quicker and easier to travel.
Isle of Man Transport has recently introduced these new cards, with bus and rail costing £30 a year.
For the bus it’s £25 and rail is £5.
It’s not a top-up card but covers unlimited travel for the year.
Without the card, it costs a dog to 30p per journey to get the bus, train or tram.
Assistance dogs travel for free.
As of Friday, only two Go Cards for dogs had been sold so far and the Isle of Man Transport website’s Go Cards page is in the process of being updated.
Details will appear there soon.
Alternatively, go to the Welcome Centre with a photo of your dog to register.