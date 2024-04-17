A Ramsey tree surgeon has been fined £645 for having a vehicle and a trailer in a dangerous condition.
Roy Denis Duggan admitted both offences and also had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.
The 51-year-old was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by magistrates.
The court heard that police stopped Duggan while he was driving a Toyota Hilux at Dumbell’s Terrace in Laxey on August 21.
He was towing a large trailer.
Both the vehicle and trailer were described as in a dangerous condition with numerous defects.
They were taken to the vehicle test centre, where a total of 18 defects were found by a vehicle examiner.
The court heard that Duggan, who lives at Cooil Breryk, is currently subject to a suspended sentence, of eight months’ custody, suspended for a year.
That was imposed when he was found guilty after a trial of cultivating cannabis and possessing class B and C drugs.
He was also ordered to pay around £2,500 for the cost of the trial.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that his client did not own the trailer but accepted he was responsible for it when it was on the road.
Mr Clegg said that all the defects had now been rectified and asked for credit to be given for Duggan’s guilty pleas.
The advocate said that the defendant had spent a number of hours in custody after the vehicle was seized, on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit for drugs, but had produced a cannabis prescription, which he said was costing him £500 to £600 a month.
Magistrates fined Duggan £430 for the dangerous vehicle and £215 for the trailer.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.