Isle of Man TT 2022: first race day of festival

Live updates from the first race day of this year’s festival

By Andy Dalrymple   |   Sports reporter   |
Saturday 4th June 2022 11:14 am
Michael Dunlop during this morning’s solo warm-up lap
Michael Dunlop during this morning’s solo warm-up lap (Dave Kneale )

The opening race day of TT 2022 is now under way.

Solo competitors went out for a warm at lap at 10.40am ahead of the first race of the week at 12.15pm, the six-lap RST Superbike TT.

This will be followed by the first sidecar race of the week at 3pm.

Today’s schedule
  • Roads closed at 10am: Solo competitors have been out for solo warm-up lap
  • Slight delay to six-lap Superbike race, now getting under way at 12.15pm
  • Three-lap sidecar race one at 3pm
   

TT
