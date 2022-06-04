Isle of Man TT 2022: first race day of festival
Live updates from the first race day of this year’s festival
By Andy Dalrymple | Sports reporter |
@twitter.com/manxfootyblog[email protected]
Saturday 4th June 2022 11:14 am
Michael Dunlop during this morning’s solo warm-up lap (Dave Kneale )
The opening race day of TT 2022 is now under way.
Solo competitors went out for a warm at lap at 10.40am ahead of the first race of the week at 12.15pm, the six-lap RST Superbike TT.
This will be followed by the first sidecar race of the week at 3pm.
Today’s schedule
- Roads closed at 10am: Solo competitors have been out for solo warm-up lap
- Slight delay to six-lap Superbike race, now getting under way at 12.15pm
- Three-lap sidecar race one at 3pm
