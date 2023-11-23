The Coroner of Inquests has recorded a verdict of misadventure for the death of Spanish TT rider Raul Torras Martinez.
The inquest heard that Raul died from multiple injuries caused from a motorcycle incident after he lost control of his bike at the TT.
Raul, who was aged 46 at the time of death, was a police officer and an experienced rider, having competed in 21 TT races.
It was in the last lap of the supertwin race at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile markers on Tuesday June 6, 2023, when the collision occurred.
It was his fourth race of the season.
In evidence provided, a nearby marshal recalled that the racing line Raul took was not expected for that part of the course .
Coroner of inquests, James Brooks, said Raul misjudged the racing line and when he tried to correct it, he lost control.
The marshal recalled that the weather was beautiful, and was perfect conditions for racing.
He said that he believed the bike clipped the curb before going along the hedge line, where Raul had his left leg out to balance himself.
The marshal saw the front of the bike come down.
In his findings, Mr Brooks, said that when the bike came off the hedge, it buckled.
The nearby marshal said they saw the rider flying through the air.
In statements read out in the inquest, early responders to the incident all recalled that Raul was found in an adjacent field under a tree, with a branch on top of him.
The incident occurred at 7.25pm, and a doctor was on the scene in under two minutes.
In a post-crash inspection report from David Hagen, technical director for the TT, the motorcycle had heavy impact damage to the front of the machine, the inquest heard.
Mr Hagen recorded that the engine had catastrophic damage, fairing had become detached and fragmented, and the handlebars had been detached.
There was no severe impact on either the left or right side of the bike, suggesting that it remained upright, the inquest heard.
In Mr Hagen’s evidence, he said: ‘There were no mechanical defects that I would have considered causative or contributory factors to the collision’ adding that it was a professional machine fit for racing.
A post mortem examination by Dr Ervin Long, recorded the cause of death to be ‘multiple injuries due to a motorcycle incident’.
In his closing remarks, Mr Brooks said he was satisfied that the machine was in good condition for competing ahead of the race, and that it was unlikely that damage had occurred to the bike between the start of race and the collision.
He said that Raul’s death was an unintended consequence of his decision to take part in the TT, adding that he was an experienced and competent rider and must have known the risks involved in competing.
Mr Brooks added: ‘Raul’s family have my condolences for their loss.’