The TT’s reigning sidecar champion Ben Birchall and new passenger Kevin Rousseau face a race against time to make the start of Saturday’s three-lap race.
The pair crashed at the Mountain Box on the first lap of Friday afternoon’s qualifying session.
The duo required medical treatment, but are described as okay if a little bruised.
The main concern seems to be getting the Honda LCR fixed in time for the race at 4pm.
An update on the Birchall Racing Facebook page said: ‘This afternoon, we had an accident at the Mountain Box due a mechanical failure.
‘The boys are ok, just a little bruised. Thanks to Arai Helmet Europe and RST for keeping us safe.
‘Also big thanks to the marshals and medical personnel on the course, the people from Noble’s Hospital and physio in the paddock.
‘We'll try to fix the bike for tomorrow - fingers crossed.’