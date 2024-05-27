TT organisers are advising people to use public transport if they plan to visit the main Grandstand area today (Monday).
The advice comes with the car park adjacent to St George’s Football Club and police headquarters on Glencrutchery Road closed all day because of ground conditions.
For this year’s event, only motorcycles and blue disability badge holders are allowed to park in Noble’s Park.
A TT spokesperson said: ‘If you are planning to visit the TT Grandstand, Paddock or Fan Park, we would encourage visitors to make use of the public transport routes available.
‘Please be aware that motorcycles and permit holders including Blue Badge Holders are still able to access Noble's Park car park via St Ninian's Road.’
More information on travelling by bus and the routes available can be found at https://www.iomttraces.com/visit/travel/travelling-to-the-grandstand-and-paddock/