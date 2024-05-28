Both of the main car parks at the TT Grandstand area are shut because of the ‘ground conditions’.
The parking adjacent to St George’s Football Club and the police headquarters on Glencrutchery Road is once again shut, as it was for part of yesterday, while the parking for motorcycles and blue disability badge holders at Noble’s Park is also closed.
Organisers say a decision whether they remain closed for the rest of the day will be made at midday.
If you are planning to visit the Grandstand, paddock or fan park it is recommending using public transport.