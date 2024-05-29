The car parks at the TT Grandstand have re-opened after being closed earlier today (Wednesday) because of the muddy ground conditions.
TT organisers released a statement mid-afternoon saying: ‘St George's car park will be open to the public wishing to visit the TT Grandstand, paddock and fan park at 3pm today.
‘Noble’s Park car park will also be open to motorcycles and permit holders from 3pm.
‘Whilst the ground conditions have improved, visitors are asked to follow the guidance of the parking stewards at all times.
‘Please be aware that parking is limited and visitors are still encourage to make use of public transport routes where possible.’