Conor Cummins has said talk of his retirement from racing couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Ramsey Rocket withdrew from the TT on Thursday evening, with his team Padgett’s later confirming the two had also parted ways.
Speaking to Radio TT’s Lee Johnston ahead of Saturday’s Supersport race Cummins was quick to dismiss speculation that he was stepping away from racing altogether.
The 38 year old: ‘I’m still enjoying riding my bikes, but we got to a point this week where I unfortunately didn’t have confidence in the bikes.
‘You have to have that when you’re riding around here.’
The 12-time podium finisher retired from the opening Supersport race last Saturday and the Superbike race on Sunday, before finishing eighth in Thursday’s Superstock TT.