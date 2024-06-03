The weather forecast isn’t looking too good for Tuesday’s third race day of TT 2024.
The Met Office at Ronaldsway is predicting rain and strong winds for the first half of the day, with a break in the conditions expected by mid-afternoon.
The forecast reads: ‘Tuesday will start wet and windy with outbreaks of rain and a fresh to strong south-westerly wind, giving gusts quite widely of 25-30mph, but up to 35mph over higher ground and in more exposed spots. ‘The rain will clear by mid-afternoon, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with only isolated showers as the strong and gusty wind swings to the northwest. This will allow sunny spells to develop. Top temperature around 14 or possibly 15°C.’
Roads are meant to close in the morning with the Mountain section shutting at 9am and the rest of the course at 10am.
After a solo warm up lap and a sidecar shakedown, the first race of the day is the three-lap Supertstock at 11.45am. This should be followed by the Supertwin race over the same distance at 2pm. Roads are due to open no later than 5pm.
If the weather, as is looking likely, does cause a delay to the day’s programme, roads can be closed again in the evening between 6pm and no later than 9.30pm.