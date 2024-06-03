The forecast reads: ‘Tuesday will start wet and windy with outbreaks of rain and a fresh to strong south-westerly wind, giving gusts quite widely of 25-30mph, but up to 35mph over higher ground and in more exposed spots. ‘The rain will clear by mid-afternoon, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with only isolated showers as the strong and gusty wind swings to the northwest. This will allow sunny spells to develop. Top temperature around 14 or possibly 15°C.’