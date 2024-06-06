Davey Todd secured his maiden TT win in a thrilling three-lap Superstock Race One on Thursday afternoon.
The 28 year old from Saltburn brought home the Milwaukee BMW 2.2 seconds ahead of the similarly mounted Peter Hickman after 113.19 miles of fast and furious racing.
Michael Dunlop was a further 17.740s behind in third on the MD Racing Honda Fireblade.
Todd took the lead from the off, but his advantage at the head of the corrected timing charts concertinaed throughout as Hickman and Todd played cat and mouse.
At one point Todd’s lead was 4.766s before Hickman chipped away to reduce it to 0.587s at Ramsey on the second lap. Todd however hit back and managed to hold of his rival’s last-lap charge of 135.14mph to claim his first win since debuting at the event in 2018.
A delighted Todd said in the winner’s enclosure: ‘This is a dream - it feels unreal.
‘I knew it was close and I didn’t think I would be able to hold on with the traffic on the last lap.
Todd who competes on the bike regularly in the British Superstock Championship added: ‘I love riding it. I feel right at home on it!’
Hickman, who has won the last five Superstock TTs, was quick to pay tribute to Todd at the finish adding: ‘I was trying really hard, but we just didn’t quite have enough today.
‘Congratulations to Davey - I know how special it feels to win your first TT.’
After the delight of Wednesday’s history-making Supertwin race, Dunlop was disappointed with the performance of his bike: ‘I felt we were lacking something. The whole race felt like a struggle. We shouldn’t be that far behind after only three laps.’
‘We’ll make some changes ahead of tomorrow’s second race, but in honesty I’m not sure what else we can do.’
Dean Harrison was fourth a few seconds down on Dunlop with James Hillier fifth.
James Coward had problems with his timing transponder after the first lap and he is believed to have finished sixth.
Seventh was John McGuinness, who posted his fastest lap on a Superstock machine of 132.04 mph during the race.
Manxman Conor Cummins finished his first race of the week in seventh on the Padgett’s Fireblade just ahead Dominic Herbertson, Mike Browne, Josh Brookes and Paul Jordan.
Marcus Simpson was 20th with fellow Manxie Ryan Cringle 21st.
Glen Vine’s Jorge Halliday was 43rd of the 44 finishers.
David Rigby retired on the opening lap, with Nathan Harrison and Jamie Cringle both pulling out on the last lap at Kate’s Cottage and Brandish respectively.