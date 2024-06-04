Davo Johnson has been a welcome sight back in the TT paddock after his off in Sunday’s Superbike TT.
The Aussie ace had what his team, Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, described as a ‘massive crash’ while doing 160mph at the K Tree section on the approach to Ramsey.
On Monday the 41 year old posted on Facebook: ‘I had a brake fade issue just before the final lap so I backed the pace off to bring her home. ‘Unfortunately I had a very strange tank-slapper at K Tree which I’ve never experienced before and I couldn’t recover it.
‘I’m battered and bruised and luckily have only fractured my collarbone.’
The Kawasaki Team Green Facebook page featured a picture of Johnson and the ZX-10RR bike on Tuesday afternoon saying: ‘After coming off at 160mph through K Tree we reckon both Davo and his ZX-10RR look pretty good!’