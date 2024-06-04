Davo Johnson has been a welcome sight back in the TT paddock after his off in Sunday’s Superbike TT.

The Aussie ace had what his team, Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki, described as a ‘massive crash’ while doing 160mph at the K Tree section on the approach to Ramsey.

On Monday the 41 year old posted on Facebook: ‘I had a brake fade issue just before the final lap so I backed the pace off to bring her home. ‘Unfortunately I had a very strange tank-slapper at K Tree which I’ve never experienced before and I couldn’t recover it.

‘I managed to roll off the side of the bike and go straight down the middle of the road.

‘I’m battered and bruised and luckily have only fractured my collarbone.’

The Kawasaki Team Green Facebook page featured a picture of Johnson and the ZX-10RR bike on Tuesday afternoon saying: ‘After coming off at 160mph through K Tree we reckon both Davo and his ZX-10RR look pretty good!’