‘This new agreement will see MRMS expand the scope of our work into new initiatives and research around rider safety and fitness, whilst continuing to deliver world-class care for competitors.’ Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘The TT continues to enjoy consistent growth across many areas, made all the more impressive when set against a backdrop of ever-increasing pressures.’ ‘The TT is in no way immune to these pressures, but our long-term strategic delivery of the event allows it to go from strength to strength, and has brought us to this position where we can make such a long-term commitment with ACUE and, subsequently, the TTMA and MRMS, which takes the TT well into the next decade.’ ‘It’s a testament to the continued hard work by all the organisations and individuals involved in the Isle of Man TT Races, which is a cornerstone to our strong and diverse Manx economy and a key part of our Island’s heritage.’