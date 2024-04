In that time, the TT has experienced significant growth across almost every area of the event, and the new contract comes soon after a period of restructuring and investment into the race organisation to reflect the increased complexity and resource required to deliver the TT Races. Headed by Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, ACUE will be responsible for all racing elements across the Isle of Man TT Races, from the preparation of the course for racing and controlling all on-course activity, through to appointing Race Officials and training newcomers. The Department of Enterprise said that one of the race organiser’s most important and largest-scale responsibilities is the provision of marshal and medical cover around the 37.73-mile TT Course, and the 10-year contract with ACUE coincides with two further 10-year deals between ACUE and the TTMA marshalling service, and the Manx Road Racing Medical Services (MRMS).