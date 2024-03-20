The TT funfair is set to return again this year.
Jan De-Koning of Isle of Man TT Funfairs has applied for a public entertainment licence to hold the attraction on the Douglas Promenade walkway between Wednesday May 29 and Sunday June 9.
The licence will cover background fairground music for the event between 11am and 11.30pm daily.
Last year, the future of the TT funfair was thrown into doubt after the government said it would no longer actively support it, given that it was ‘not a core element of the TT’.
There were also concerns over congestion on the walkway and the pressure the funfair places on the emergency services.
In the event, the attraction did return in 2023, for the first time since the pandemic.
The licence application can be viewed at Event Management Solutions, Balthane. Objections must be submitted in writing at least seven days before the Licensing Court sits on April 11.