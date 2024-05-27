Greenlight Television has signed a new five-year agreement to provide host television production services for the TT.
The Tromode-based company’s previous deal began in 2018. In that time the event has launched its own digital channel and app, TT+, which in addition to live race coverage includes documentaries and interviews, extended race highlights and more than 100 archive races.
The TT Digital Broadcast Strategy was launched in 2022, with the aim to increase awareness of the event and so far, has resulted in the TT audience increasing by 260% driven by year-round, across a range of platforms including TT+ and ITV4.
Political member with responsibility for motorsport and Visit Isle of Man Sarah Maltby MHK said: ‘Providing an enhanced TT experience that is accessible for all fans is a huge part of the strategy, so to have island company Greenlight Television signed on for a further five years is great news.
‘This agreement also aligns to the overarching strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of the event, supporting our strong and diverse economy and a key part of our island’s heritage.’
Mrs Maltby added: ‘The live broadcast has transformed the way thousands of fans follow the TT, with the expert team at Greenlight managing to convey the natural emotion, tension and raw energy that can only be found at this event.
‘A lot of hard work has gone into this project over the past two years, and I know the team are geared up to make the 2024 coverage even better.’
Dave Beynon, director at Greenlight Television, said: ‘Working with the TT team to bring the event into this new chapter is amazing and we’re excited to play a part in promoting the races as well as bringing the unrivalled spectacle to fans around the world.’
Greenlight have previously won awards for their TT coverage including ‘TV Production Company of the Year’ at the Motorsport Awards and ‘Best Sports or Live Event Category’ at the Broadcast Digital Awards.