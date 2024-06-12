Supporters, marshals and officials of the TT were invited to celebrate the festival at Government House last week.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer hosted key members of the Manx community who play essential roles in making the festival what it is.
Held on Thursday of race week, guests had to quickly make their way from the Grandstand along Glencrutchery Road to Government House in Onchan as soon as the roads re-opened after the day's racing.
That days TT trophies, including the Superstock and Sidecar Race 2, were whisked straight from the Grandstand following the presentations and showed off to guests at the reception.
The guest list included a wide array of locals and visitors, some of which who have been involved for decades.
Accompanied by his hosts at Glen Lough Campsite was visitor Graeme Crate who has travelled to the TT a remarkable 46 times on the same motorcycle.
Also present was recently retired TT starter Paul Kermode, and Mark Pendlebury, the man who now taps the rider shoulders as they set off on the Mountain Course.