The injured driver of the sidecar outfit who crashed in Wednesday night’s qualifying session has thanked fans for their kind words and support.
Newcomers Chris Schofield and Tom Dawkins were both airlifted to hospital following the incident at Bishopscourt.
The third qualifying session of TT 2024 was brought to a premature end by a red flag following the pair’s off around 8.50pm.
The session had only about 10 to 15 minutes or so left to run when it was halted.
Both driver and passenger were reported as conscious following the crash.
Posting on Facebook Chris Schofield said his sidecar passenger had been discharged from hospital but he was being kept in for observation, having suffered two small punctured to his lungs, a laceration to his liver, concussion, soft tissue damage and cuts and bruises. He thanked marshals and medics who had helped ‘scrape me and Tom off the side of the road’.
‘I’m sure you have all heard by now that we had an issue incident in tonight’s qualifying, he posted.
‘It happened just after Bishopscourt. Sorry your practice got cut short guys. We will be ok though.
‘Tom has suffered with cuts and bruises, soft tissue damage and is walking wounded. And he has been discharged.
‘I have my thoughts on what happened but we will know more when the lads have had a good look at what used to be a bike. Thanks for everyone’s kind words and support, it means a lot. Thank you and I’ll see you all real soon back in the paddock.’
He added: ‘I want to give a massive shout out and thank you to all the marshals and medics who helped scrape me and Tom off the side of the road and kept us calm and helped especially when I was finding it hard to breath.
‘Your help and reassurance was great and it really helped me. Thanks to all the staff at Noble’s for the care they care me and continue to give me.’