A 51-year-old man has appeared in court accused of driving against the one-way system on the Mountain Road that is in place over the TT fortnight.
Stephen Frank Williams is charged with dangerous driving and failing to conform to a traffic direction.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on May 26 at Creg-ny-Baa, at 4.40am.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick said that it is alleged that the defendant drove to Ramsey, with near-miss incidents along the way.
Mr Williams claimed that a barrier had lifted up as he approached it, at Creg-ny-Baa, so he had not known the road was one way.
He also said that visibility had been extremely poor because of fog, so he had not seen signage.
His defence advocate Jim Travers asked for an adjournment until July 9, to allow time to review the case papers.
Bail continues with a condition to reside at his home address at Derby Road in Douglas.