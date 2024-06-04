The island’s motorcycling community have rallied to help fix the battered sidecar of 14-time TT winner Ben Birchall and new passenger Kevin Rousseau.
A mechanical issue caused the pair to crash at the Mountain Box during Friday’s qualifying session causing extensive damage to the LCR Honda.
Luckily the pair weren’t too injured in the incident, but the damage sustained to the outfit meant they couldn’t start Saturday afternoon’s first sidecar race of the week.
Resident Italian Francesco Faraldo is a regular in the Andreas Racing Association meetings at Jurby. He also runs Riverside Fibreglass Supplies in Douglas and along with former TT rider and Foxdale resident Roger Maher helped repair the bike’s broken fairing.
Posting pictures of the work on the Faraldo Racing Facebook page, Francesco said: ‘We are honoured to have been chosen to repair and spray the Birchall Racing sidecar.
‘We worked hard day and night, but it was absolutely worth it. Thanks to Roger Maher, who with his experience, has been a great help throughout the process.
There was further Manx assistance in the shape of Attila Szilveszter from Balthane-based Isle of Wraps who helped sticker the fairing making it look as good as new.