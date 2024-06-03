James Coward has said he is happy to start at number two for every solo class this year.
Having been away from the line at four last year, the 33 year old from Hebden Bridge said: ‘I'm number two in every class, big bikes, 600s and Twins this year - I'm quite happy with that.
‘I would have liked four again, but with what Hutchy's gone through in the past and the history he has with Padgett’s and winning five in a week he took precedence.
‘Number two is good for me, though it might be a bit lonely in the Supertwin race.
‘I'm hoping it might be a bit lonely in the Supersport races as well.
‘I feel like I've got the course knowledge and the experience now to do it on my own - so we'll we'll see how it goes.
‘In the Superbike I might struggle a little bit, but I'm hoping to be on my own for most of the Superstock races as well - we'll see how it goes.
‘I'm just going to concentrate on myself and the team. We're just gonna do our own thing and whatever happens happens.’
Coward was seventh in Sunday’s Superbike race, while he was forced to retire when fourth in Saturday’s Supersport race when the KTS Racing Triumph cut out at the end of the second lap.