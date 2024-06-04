Isle of Man TT star John McGuinness has been reunited with his stolen race leathers.
The iconic leathers were taken from the 23 times TT winner’s tent in the Grandstand area of Noble’s Park sometime on Monday.
The leathers are those that McGuinness wore when he last won the Senior TT in 2015.
Police urged visitors and residents to be on the look out for them.
In a post on social media, McGuinness said: ‘[I am] absolutely devastated that the pair of leathers I won my last TT in 2015 have been stolen out of the street diner in the fan zone.’
‘They mean so much to me.
‘Reward for any information leading to their return.’
But in the early hours of today (Tuesday) police confirmed that the stolen leathers had been recovered and returned to their rightful owner.
A police spokesman said: ‘The investigation is ongoing and police are interested to hear from any person with information as to those responsible for the theft.’
Addressing the return of the leathers, McGuinness said: ‘So happy to be reunited with these, so sentimental to me.
‘Massive, massive thanks to the Isle of Man Constabulary and the Street Diner for pulling out all the stops to find these.
‘Thank you to all for making this happen and the power of social media.
‘Thanks again.’