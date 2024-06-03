Later on we were told that on crossing the finishing line the bikes could not stop very well and that we got to see the bikes and riders again as they turned round to push back to the pits. My very first recollection of what we were becoming involved in was when we were taken by ‘family’ to an early morning practice and heard the Gileras of Geoff Duke and Reg Armstrong going past the pits together and the sound has stayed with me all my life, and Uncle Jack saying ‘nothing beats the sound of those straight pipes on the gilera’s’.