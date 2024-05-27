A 51-year-old local man has appeared in court in connection with an incident in which a motorist drove against the one-way system on the Mountain Road.
The driver is accused of ignoring the clear one-way signs at the Creg-ny-Baa on Saturday night.
A 51-year-old man from the island appeared at Douglas Courthouse today (Monday), having been charged with dangerous driving and failing to conform to a traffic sign or signal.
He was bailed from court with one of the conditions being that he doesn’t drive.
Police have reiterated that the Mountain Road is one way from Ramsey to the Creg-ny-Baa for the entirety of the Isle of Man TT 2024 festival.