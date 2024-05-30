A motorist is to appear in court charged with driving on the TT course during a red flag incident.
The local man was arrested on suspicion of driving on closed road while the red flag incident in Wednesday night’s sidecar qualifying session was being dealt with.
A police spokesman said: ‘It's so important that even if there's been a break in racing, it can't be assumed that the roads have opened.
‘It literally puts people’s lives at risk and the Constabulary will always take that extremely seriously.’