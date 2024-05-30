Ronaldsway Met Office has told race spectators to brace themselves for ‘a mixed bag’ of weather during this year’s Isle of Man TT.
Practice week has already been hit by a variety of different weather conditions - and the outlook for race week suggests that the island will continue to experience unpredictable patterns.
According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, the Isle of Man will be caught in a ‘battleground’ between high pressure to the southwest of the British Isles and low pressure to the northeast. However, before the unsettled conditions set in, this weekend's weather is expected to be the best we've seen at the TT this year.
The forecast for Saturday, the first race day of the festival, indicates dry conditions with sunny spells and highs reaching 17 degrees Celsius.
Superbike Sunday is also predicted to be dry, though generally cloudy and slightly cooler.
As race week progresses, the Met Office predicts predominantly cloudy conditions with occasional rain.
Additionally, the forecast indicates it will be windy, with winds coming from the west or northwest and temperatures likely to be cooler than average.
Visitors and locals will be longing for weather the island experienced at last year’s event.
Evening practice sessions enjoyed warm temperatures, remaining in the mid to high teens even at 8pm in 2023.
During last year’s race week, only a trace of rain was recorded on the morning of June 6, accompanied by some low cloud.
The weather remained warm throughout race week, peaking at 24 degrees Celsius on June 10, before finally seeing rain overnight, a near month-long dry spell that provided excellent conditions for racers and fans alike. The Met Office advises regularly checking their 5-day forecast to stay updated on the evolving weather conditions.
Given the variability in weather patterns, staying informed will be crucial for spectators going out around the island.