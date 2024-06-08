Michael Dunlop picked up his fourth win of the week when he was declared winner of Saturday afternoon’s red-flagged Supertwin race.
The Twins’ second race of the week had already been shortened to two laps because of the congested nature of the day’s scheduled when it was halted on the final lap by a red flag. No further information about the incident has been released by race control.
The result was then declared from the positions at the end of lap one, which saw the Paton-mounted Dunlop leading Peter Hickman by 6.446s.
Mike Browne was third, meaning the Irishman picks up his second TT podium having finished runner-up in one of last year’s Supertwin races.
Dunlop was on lap record pace and a possible 124mph average as he headed over the Mountain when the race was stopped.
Discussing his second Supertwin success of the week, the 35 year old from Ballymoney said: ‘The wee bike was perfect so I just tried to up the pace.
‘The week’s been good to us. We’ve been fast all week.’
Hickman, in his 51st TT start, said the changes his team made to the Swan Racing Yamaha after Wednesday’s first race hadn’t all worked: ‘We’ve only got data for this bike for two years here so we’re still developing it.’
Browne’s Scott Racing Motorcycles team had also made tweaks to his Aprilia which saw him up the pace that saw him finish fifth in the class on Wednesday. He said: ‘We’ve made a few changes and the bike is good to be fair.’
Dominic Herbertson was declared fourth, while Paul Jordan finished fifth ahead of Rob Hodson, Davey Todd, Josh Brookes, Adam McClean and Baz Furber.
Hodson had done well to get back up into the top six having been forced to start from the very back of the field after problems starting the SMT Racing Paton.
Jamie Coward was holding on to third when he was forced to pull in the KTS Racing Kawasaki at Creg-ny-Baa on the opening lap.
Dave Madsen-Mygdal finished his 130th TT in 38th of the 40 credited with a finish.