Michael Dunlop produced the quickest time of the opening qualifying session of TT 2024 on Monday evening.
The 25-time winner stopped the clock at 17 minute 28.139 seconds (129.032mph) on his first lap of the evening on the Hawk Racing Honda Fireblade Superbike.
The other two riders to lap at more than 129mph in the delayed first timed session of the festival were Davey Todd and Peter Hickman.
Todd lapped at 17m 28.253s on his Milwaukee BMW Superbike, while outright lap record holder Hickman posted the quickest Superstock time of the evening on the FHO Racing BMW.
Hickman lapped at 17m 32.667s from a standing start to top the stock class from Dunlop and Dominic Herbertson.
Todd was quickest in the Supersport class, lapping at 125.601 on the Ducati Panigale V-Twin 955.
James Hillier was second fastest on his return to the Bournemouth Kawasaki team, just ahead of Dunlop and early pacesetter James Hind.
In the Twins, Hickman posted the fastest time on his own PHR Performance Yamaha. Hicky lapped at 118.01 mph, with Todd and Baz Furber completing the top three.
Manx brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe were the fastest sidecars, lapping at 116.699mph.
Lap record holder Ben Birchall was second quickest with new passenger Kevin Rousseau (115.882mph) ahead of Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley (115.505mph).