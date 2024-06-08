Michael Dunlop racked up a third win of the week in the much-delayed Supersport Race Two.
The 35 year old racked up his 28th TT win in the shortened two-lap contest, which finally got under way at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, three days after it was originally scheduled.
Dunlop brought home the MD Racing Yamaha R6 3.889s ahead of the hard-charging Dean Harrison on the Honda CBR.
Davey Todd secured a second Supersport podium of the week on the Ducati Panigale V2, the manufacturer's first top-three finishes at the TT since 2003. He was 2.343s back on Harrison in third. All three admitted they had taken it ‘cautiously’ on the opening lap as they sussed out the conditions on the Course following the morning’s showers.
Dunlop also admitted he had a couple of issues with his R6: ‘I lost the front coming up the Mountain on the first lap, I also lost pressure on a front fork which made it tough to ride in places.
‘Once I saw I had a lead I managed it to make sure I got the bike home.’
Harrison was happy with another podium in his first TT with Honda factory team adding: ‘I pushed hard from the start - I really enjoy riding this bike. It’s going well for the first year.’
Todd was also delighted with his result saying: ‘Two podiums in the bike’s first year at the event is fantastic.’
Outside the top three, Jamie Coward was further 8.322 seconds down in fourth.
Peter Hickman was fifth, James Hillier sixth and Mike Browne seventh.
Paul Jordan was eighth 20 seconds ahead of Manxman Mikey Evans in ninth.
Josh Brookes rounded out the top 10.
Next came Shaun Anderson, while Port Erin’s Joe Yeardsley finished 12th as his impressive maiden TT campaign continued.
Fellow Manxie Paul Cassidy was 33rd, just ahead of Ramsey’s Gareth Arnold in 37th and Douglas’ David Rigby in 38th.
Marc Colvin and Jorge Halliday were 41st and 42nd of the 46 finishers.
Marcus Simpson crashed at Black Hut on the final lap, injuring his hand.
The Cringle brothers, Ryan and Jamie, were non-starters after their Parker Transport Racing team had to depart to catch a ferry.
Fuller report in the sixth edition of TT News, free inside next week’s Isle of Man Examiner.