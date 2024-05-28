The excitement of being back on the Mountain Course at the Isle of Man TT Races was palpable for Michael Evans as he completed several impressive laps in both the Supersport and Superstock/Superbike classes.
However, Monday night’s session didn’t finish as planned for the Manxman.
During the second lap of his final session, Evans was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue with his Superstock bike.
The unexpected engine problem meant he had to navigate his way through several fields in his leathers to reach the Creg Ny Baa, where he could be picked up.
During his short stay at the pub he was given a much-needed Pepsi.
The evening's challenges didn’t end there, as the team van suffered a popped tire on the way back to the paddock.
Despite the setbacks, Evans expressed gratitude for the fans who helped at the Creg Ny Baa and praised his team for their tireless efforts.
He spoke to reporter Tom Curphey today (Tuesday) about his problems with the Superstock machine and growing up with the TT on his door step.