Bushy’s Brewery and The Fynoderee Distillery have joined forces to create a travelling bar named the ‘Fox and Fyn’.
The new venture is set to be located in a brand new and mobile ‘airstream trailer’ that has been customised to incorporate the branding, ales and spirits associated with Bushy’s and Fynoderee.
The trailer will move between different locations, but will be officially unveiled in Castletown Square at the start of the Isle of Man TT practice week on Monday, May 27. The Fox and Fyn will remain situated in the square for the rest of the TT fortnight.
A spokesperson from the Fynoderee Distillery said: ‘The Fox and Fyn promises to make a big impression wherever it is present around the island.
‘The airstream trailer was crafted in the West Midlands by two companies who worked to a “fully bespoke” specification.
‘In addition to the gleaming aluminium body typical of an airstream design, the Bushy’s and Fynoderee brand icons will be featured on the trailer. From the trailer’s impressive serving hatch, thirsty punters will be able to order Bushy’s familiar draught ales alongside a range of perfect serves and cocktails made from Fynoderee’s popular range of Manx spirits.
‘It will be popping up on regular occasions at the same location throughout the summer, in attendance at some of the island’s major outdoor events and will also be available to hire for parties, corporate events and other private functions.’
Bushy’s Brewery was recently granted planning approval to move its brewing operation to Castletown, and will also soon be opening a new tap room and eatery in the ancient capital.
Meanwhile, Fynoderee are involved in this year’s ‘RNLI200’ celebrations through their ‘Coastal Collection of Spirits’ and its fundraising partnership with the institution.
This includes the launch of its very special limited edition ‘Refuge Manx Rum’ later this year following its release from the Tower of Refuge where it is currently being held.
Fynoderee co-founder, Tiffany Kerruish, said: ‘Team Fyn are brimming with excitement to work with Bushy’s in bringing something shiny and new to the island’s hospitality scene.
‘We are very grateful to Castletown Commissioners for their active support and encouragement to pop-up throughout the summer in Castletown Square, and we can’t wait to see both locals and visitors down south!’
Martin Brunnschweiler, Bushy’s Brewery founder, said: ‘We’re very excited to introduce the Fox and Fyn which will feature the very best of Bushy’s Brewery and Fynoderee’s offerings, served from a stylish 1950s-style airstream trailer.
‘After its initial TT stint in Castletown Square, the Fox and Fyn will be available to visit at events around the island that would like to be able to provide the best craft beers and cocktails that our island offers.’