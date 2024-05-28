Isle of Man TT organisers closed the parking in Noble’s Park and on the nearby site adjacent to St George’s Football Club on Glencrutchery Road this morning because of the wet weather overnight.
An update issued this afternoon read: ‘Due to the impact of recent weather on ground conditions St George’s car park and Noble’s Park car park will remain closed for the remainder of today.
‘If you are planning to visit the TT Grandstand, paddock or fan park, we would encourage visitors to make use of the public transport routes available.’
An update on this evening’s qualifying session is expected around 3pm.