The Isle of Man TT organisers have released an update on riders who crashed during the festival this year.
While there were a few incidents that delayed proceedings, it’s the first year since 2012 that there have been no fatalities in the races during the fortnight.
Jack Petrie, who crashed at Handley’s Corner on the second and final lap of Saturday’s shortened and delayed Supertwin race, is stable and continues to receive treatment.
Petrie from Dorset, made his debut at the TT last year.
The incident saw the race red flagged, with the results being declared after the first lap.
Anthony Redmond suffered multiple fractures following his off at the Bungalow last Tuesday.
The incident occurred in the evening’s solo warm-up lap.
The Ballaugh rider is now said to be stable and continues to receive treatment for leg injuries.
Following the crash his wife Shelley posted an update on his condition on Facebook stating: ‘Following Tony’s off in the warm up lap on Tuesday, we wanted to let everyone know that he’s “okay” and very very lucky to still be here.
‘The injuries we know of so far are: Broken jaw; broken teeth; broken shoulder; broken vertebrae; fluid on the lungs; multiple rib fractures; lacerated kidney; compound fractures to the left leg; both ankles shattered; ligament damage to the legs.
‘It’s gonna be a long, long road to recovery but we’ll get there.’
Chris Schofield and Tom Dawkins, who crashed in Wednesday night’s sidecar qualifying session, have both been discharged.
They were airlifted to Noble’s Hospital following the incident at Bishopscourt, which resulted in the session being halted.
After the crash they thanked fans on social media for their kind words and support.