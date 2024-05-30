Following a qualifying week of disruptions, TT organisers have been forced into making changes to Saturday’s opening race day.
The two planned races have both been pushed back a couple of hours to cater for an an extra Superbike and Superstock qualifying session in the morning at 10.30am.
A parade lap marking 40 years of helmet manufacturer Arai at the TT follows at midday, with the day’s first race, the four lap Supersport One, taking place at 1.30pm.
The first three-lap sidecar race of the week is scheduled to take place after this at 4pm.
Roads will after that and no later than 9.30pm.
Revised schedule: Saturday, June 1
9am Mountain Road closes
10am Rest of the course closes
10.30am Superbike/Superstock qualifying
1.30pm Monster Energy Supersport Race One (four laps)
4pm 3wheeling.media Sidecar Race One (three laps)
Roads open no later than 9.30pm