TT organisers have released a new scheduled for Friday’s qualifying sessions following the cancellation of Thursday evening’s planned session.
The weather disruption this week had already meant that Friday evening’s contingency session would be used.
However, following the cancellation of Thursday’s qualifying while emergency services dealt with a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road, organisers have now rejigged the format of the planned afternoon session.
The Mountain Road will close at 11.15am, with the rest of the course shutting at 12.30pm.
Roads will reopen no later than 4.30pm, shutting again at 6pm for the evening, with the first bikes scheduled to be off the Grandstand start line at 6.30pm.
Roads are due to re-open no later than 9.30pm.
Schedule: Friday, May 31
11.15am - Barrule Park, Ramsey closes
11.30am - Rest of Mountain Road closes
12.30pm - All remaining roads close
1pm - Sidecars qualifying
2.15pm Superbike/Superstock qualifying
3.05pm - Supersport/Supertwin qualifying
4.30pm - Roads re-open except the Mountain Road
6pm - All roads close
6.30pm - Superbike/Superstock qualifying
7.20pm - Supersport/Supertwin qualifying
7.30pm - Sidecar qualifying
Roads open no later than 9.30pm.