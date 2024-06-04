TT organisers have been forced to rejig Wednesday’s planned race schedule after the postponement of Tuesday’s programme because of the weather.
The Supertwin and Superstock races that were originally slated for Tuesday will now take place tomorrow (Wednesday).
This in turn means the postponement of both the Sidecar and Supersport races planned for Wednesday until a later date to be confirmed.
Revised schedule: Wednesday, June 5
9am Mountain road closes
10am All roads close
10.30am Solo warm up
11.45am Supertwin race one (three laps)
2pm Superstock race one (three laps)
3.45pm Rutter Legacy Lap
Roads open no later than 5pm
Roads can close again between 6 and 9.30pm if needed.