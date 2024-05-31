It’s often said that TT racing is in your blood and it can been seen by the sheer number of family dynasties that have tackled the Mountain Course over the years.
The Hickmans fit into that category with 13-time winner Peter following in the tyre tracks of dad Dave who won the 1977 Lightweight Manx Grand Prix before tackling the TT the following year.
Despite Hickman Sr’s own passion for the sport he tried to direct a young Peter down a different path: ‘My dad actually didn't want me to race at all.
‘He didn't want me to have anything to do with racing and he pushed me into football, cricket, darts and golf of all things, which I hated.
‘Hate’s probably a strong word, but I'm not a fan of golf!
‘To be honest, he tried everything that he could to keep me away from from bike racing.
‘But I just wanted to race bikes, right from being a kid.
‘But like my dad, so it is his fault really, I'm headstrong and if I want to do something and I end up doing it.
‘I had a full focus on what I wanted to do and I made it happen initially without his help.
‘And then because I was doing it anyway, he kind of gave in and conceded and said: “Well, if you're gonna do it anyway, I'll help you to do it”.’