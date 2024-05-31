Peter Hickman threw down the gauntlet to the rest of the field in Friday evening’s TT qualifying session.
The Monster Energy BMW by FHO Racing rider set the fastest lap of the week on his Superstock machine with a speed of 134.638mph. Hickman also topped the Superbike session at 132.863mph while it was Davey Todd (Powertoolmate Ducati) who was quickest in the Supersport class at 127.062mph.
In the Supertwins, Michael Dunlop (121.882mph) was fastest on his MD Racing Paton with the Crowes (115.682mph) again quickest in the Sidecars ahead of the first three-wheel race tomorrow.
The latter class only got one lap in due to low cloud descending over the mountain section of the course.
Roads close at 10am on Saturday with an extra qualifying session squeezed into the morning at 10.30am.
The first race of the week, the four-lap Supersport race one, is set to get under way at 1.30pm, followed by the sidecars at 4pm.