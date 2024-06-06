There was a unique sight on the iconic Mountain Course this week as former TT winner Phillip McCallen took a new Kawasaki Z7 Hybrid machine out for a high-speed demonstration lap.
The 11-time winner said: ‘It felt different yet very interesting to ride through the TT paddock silently using 100% electric motive power then line up for a standing start lap of what is the most famous road racing course in the world.
‘I think there were a lot of people around the course who were seeing a hybrid motorcycle for the first time, and I hope it was as much fun for them as it was for me riding such an amazing bike in an equally amazing location.’
Kawasaki says the Z7 has a ‘unique power unit that combines a 450cc combustion engine and a compact [electric] traction motor’.
It costs £11,949.