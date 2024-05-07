The signs marking out notable areas of the famous Mountain Course are being given a refresh ahead of the 2024 TT Races.
The Isle of Man Government told isleofmantoday.co.im that with some of the old signs needing to be replaced, it was a chance to update the design and bring them in-line with the Isle of Man TT’s current visual identity.
With the colour on the famous TT logo changing from yellow to orange, the top of the signs have been altered.
The Department of Enterprise said the move was to ‘ensure that all course signage is easily identifiable and in good condition’.
The milestone signs have also been updated.
The statement added: ‘Building the TT’s brand value and creating a globally recognised and consistent visual identity is a key pillar in the TT’s overarching strategy for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the event.’
It was confirmed to the Independent that the removed course signs will be kept in storage and conserved for ‘future opportunities’.