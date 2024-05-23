An Isle of Man TT organiser has confirmed that several temporary structures at the TT Grandstand received ‘significant’ damage in last night's severe weather conditions.
This includes paddock tents, trade tents, and competitor tents, many of which have collapsed.
The cleanup effort is now underway to address the extensive damage caused by the strong winds and heavy rain.
Today (Thursday), the weather continues to be less than ideal, following a Met Office weather warning issued for heavy rain last night.
These adverse conditions have led to numerous tents and gazebos collapsing, complicating preparations for the upcoming event.
Despite these setbacks, the TT is set to kick start on Bank Holiday Monday next week