The festival would run from May 27 to June 8, offering residents and tourists ‘the definitive food and (non-alcoholic) beverage destination for Isle of Man TT 2024 visitors, that celebrates Manx produce and hospitality’.
The Foodie’s Village plans to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner through stalls and food trucks, as well as live music with buskers and a fine dining option held inside the church itself.
A marqueee would have ‘informal seating’, which the application says would have a ‘stage area that would be used for local musicians and entertainers’.
Also being used for access to Noble’s Park during the TT fortnight for car parking, the planning application is for the opposite side of the Church grounds and would appear not to interfere with that.
The application adds: ‘This initiative is being presented to TT visitors as a must visit part of the TT experience at the heart of the action, that presents a positive image of the island and its produce.
‘This looks to enrich the visitor experience and enable as many local producers and traders to get the maximum benefit from the TT visitor’s spend. Local craft traders and musicians will add additional attractions.’