Roads have finally closed around the Mountain Course to allow the first race day of TT 2024 to get under way.
An extra qualifying session for the big bikes ahead of Superbike Sunday kicks off the day’s proceedings at midday, followed by a special parade lap to mark helmet manufacturer Arai’s 40-year association in the event.
The competitive action gets under way at 2.25pm with the Supersport race one, with the first sidecar race of the week rounding out the day’s action at 5.15pm.
Updated schedule: Saturday, June 1
11.30am All roads close
12pm Superbike/Superstock Qualifying
1.30pm 40 years of Arai at the TT parade lap
2.45pm Monster Energy Supersport Race One (four laps)
5.15pm 3wheeling.media Sidecar Race One (three laps)
Roads open no later than 9.30pm