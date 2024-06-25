TT rider Antony Redmond has paid a glowing tribute to the medics that have cared for him after his big crash during a solo warm-up lap on the evening of June 4.
The Ballaugh man came off at the Bungalow on his 1,000cc BMW and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with serious injuries, his wife saying at the time he was ‘very very lucky to still be here’.
Having suffered multiple fractures to his legs and back, Redmond was almost immediately transferred to Merseyside where he continues to receive treatment, which has included having supportive frames attached to both legs. Issuing an update on his Facebook page earlier this week with the above photo the mechanic said: ‘I'm pretending to be on holiday with shorts and a Calippo in Broad Green, Liverpool!
‘We have been here two days now and previously we have been at Aintree since the evening of the crash.
‘I've had various ops but the main ones are having the cages fitted to both legs.
‘I've been up a few times in a frame and took a few steps as the legs are load bearing now. I can take my back brace off when I'm lying down or when I'm doing anything that is less than 45 degrees which is so much easier of a night time!
‘Both of my lungs drains have been out for nearly a week and my breathing feels good again.’ ‘I am feeling 100% positive and that's mainly due to all my family and friends who are supporting me 100%.
‘All of the messages, cards, well wishes etc have been amazing, so thank you all so so much for all of the extra positive powers!’
In addition to paying tribute to his family’s support, Redmond was keen to praise the medics that have cared for him right from the moment of the incident to his time on the major trauma ward at Aintree and with the limb reconstruction team at Broad Green.
He continued: ‘I also wanted to say a big THANK YOU to the marshals, spectators, Travelling Marshals and critical care workers who attended my incident as without your input I simply wouldn't be here now.
‘TT 2024 was still a success for me despite the crash - a new personal best of 122.7mph lap straight away in practice (will work out ideal lap times but they will be good from data we were looking at) with loads of track information gained for next time. ‘TT 25 might be a push due to the time it will take to grow back the missing leg bone, but we will be working as hard as we can to get fit while keeping safe and steady.’