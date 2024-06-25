‘TT 2024 was still a success for me despite the crash - a new personal best of 122.7mph lap straight away in practice (will work out ideal lap times but they will be good from data we were looking at) with loads of track information gained for next time. ‘TT 25 might be a push due to the time it will take to grow back the missing leg bone, but we will be working as hard as we can to get fit while keeping safe and steady.’