A TT rider involved in a horror crash at the Bungalow has returned home after weeks of hospital treatment.
Antony Redmond was badly injured after the incident during a solo warm-up lap on the evening of June 4.
The Ballaugh man came off at the Bungalow on his 1,000cc BMW and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital. His wife saying at the time he was ‘very very lucky to still be here’.
Having suffered multiple fractures to his legs and back, Redmond was almost immediately transferred to Merseyside where he continued to receive treatment, which has included having supportive frames attached to both legs, until he returned home at the end of last week.
Posting an update on Facebook, Anthony said: ‘Just a quick update seven weeks on from my slip off at TT 24 - well I've made it back home on Friday with the help of the OT [occupational therapy] team after a two-week stay in Noble’s.
‘I have a hospital bed and all the equipment to keep me going back at my headquarters which is fantastic - everything seems to be healing well. I have a video conference with the Walton centre regarding my spine fracture in two weeks, this is after having a CT scan last week so hopefully things are improving and I can lose the back brace soon!
‘The hands, shoulder, ribs, jaw, face, etc. are all pretty much back to normal and not giving much pain or discomfort now which is nice! The next stage is waiting for an appointment from Broad Green to review the legs and see where we are up to and let the surgeons decide on the next step.
‘We have done a few firsts now since the accident including - riding a mobility scooter, getting in and out of the passenger seat of the car and having a stand up wee So things are moving forward and getting back to normal slowly!’
Anthony also had some advice for those competing in the Manx Grand Prix.
He said: ‘For those of you doing the Manx GP next month please give your protective riding gear that extra bit of thought - it's definitely worth spending an extra few pounds to get the best kit you can afford, just in case the worse should happen! ‘
Anthony has also thanked everyone for their help and support since the crash, including his family, friends and hospital staff and especially his wife Shelley.
Prior to the crash Anthony had enjoyed a fine TT and posted a new personal best of 122.7mph lap in practice and he said TT 2025 might be a push due to ‘the time it will take to grow back the missing leg bone’.