The fourth qualifying session of TT 2024 takes place this evening (Thursday).
It follows largely the same format as previous nights with roads beginning to close at 4.45pm at Barrule Park in Ramsey, before the rest of the Mountain Road closes at 5pm.
The big bikes are once again expected to be first out tonight at 6.30pm, with the Supertwin and Supersport machines following at 7.20pm.
The sidecars are due to round out the session at 8.10pm.
Schedule: Thursday, May 30
6pm - Roads Close
6.30pm - Superbike/Superstock
7.20pm - Supersport/Supertwin
8.10pm - Sidecars
Roads open no later than 9.30pm.